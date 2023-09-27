Ryan Jeffers vs. Athletics Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 27
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 3:31 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Ryan Jeffers -- with a slugging percentage of .529 in his past 10 games, including two home runs -- will be in action for the Minnesota Twins against the Oakland Athletics, with Joey Estes on the mound, on September 27 at 7:40 PM ET.
He racked up two extra-base hits in his last game (2-for-4 with a triple, a home run and three RBI) against the Angels.
Ryan Jeffers Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Wednesday, September 27, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Athletics Starter: Joey Estes
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Ryan Jeffers At The Plate
- Jeffers is hitting .270 with 15 doubles, two triples, 12 home runs and 32 walks.
- Jeffers has picked up a hit in 60.5% of his 86 games this season, with multiple hits in 19.8% of them.
- He has hit a home run in 12.8% of his games this year, and 3.8% of his chances at the plate.
- In 27.9% of his games this year, Jeffers has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 12.8% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 34 of 86 games this season, and more than once 7 times.
Ryan Jeffers Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|41
|GP
|42
|.289
|AVG
|.254
|.377
|OBP
|.359
|.531
|SLG
|.423
|15
|XBH
|14
|7
|HR
|5
|16
|RBI
|23
|46/13
|K/BB
|44/19
|1
|SB
|2
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Athletics pitching staff ranks 25th in MLB.
- The Athletics have the 29th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (5.54).
- The Athletics give up the fifth-most home runs in baseball (206 total, 1.3 per game).
- The Athletics are sending Estes (0-1) to the mound to make his second start of the season.
- The right-hander last appeared on Wednesday, Sept. 20 against the Seattle Mariners, when he threw 4 2/3 innings, allowing five earned runs while giving up six hits.
