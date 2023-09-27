The Minnesota Twins, including Matt Wallner (.526 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 153 points above season-long percentage), take on starter Joey Estes and the Oakland Athletics at Target Field, Wednesday at 7:40 PM ET.

He racked up four RBI (going 1-for-3 with a home run and a walk) in his previous game against the Athletics.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Matt Wallner Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Game Day: Wednesday, September 27, 2023

Wednesday, September 27, 2023 Game Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Target Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Athletics Starter: Joey Estes

Joey Estes TV Channel: BSN

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +325)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +325) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Looking to place a prop bet on Matt Wallner? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Matt Wallner At The Plate

Wallner is batting .249 with nine doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 27 walks.

In 32 of 68 games this year (47.1%) Wallner has picked up a hit, and in 14 of those games he had more than one (20.6%).

Looking at the 68 games he has played this season, he's hit a long ball in 12 of them (17.6%), and in 5.4% of his trips to the dish.

In 19 games this year (27.9%), Wallner has picked up an RBI, and in 12 of those games (17.6%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in six contests.

In 30 of 68 games this year, he has scored, and eight of those games included multiple runs.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Matt Wallner Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 37 GP 29 .270 AVG .222 .404 OBP .333 .595 SLG .378 17 XBH 6 9 HR 4 26 RBI 13 45/15 K/BB 30/12 2 SB 0

Athletics Pitching Rankings