Esteury Ruiz and the Oakland Athletics hit the field on Tuesday at Target Field against Bailey Ober, who gets the start for the Minnesota Twins. First pitch is set for 7:40 PM ET.

Twins vs. Athletics Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, September 26, 2023

Time: 7:40 PM ET

TV Channel: BSN

Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Venue: Target Field

Twins Batting & Pitching Performance

The Twins are fifth in baseball with 222 home runs. They average 1.4 per game.

Minnesota is 10th in baseball, slugging .424.

The Twins have the 22nd-ranked batting average in the majors (.241).

Minnesota ranks 11th in runs scored with 737 (4.7 per game).

The Twins' .323 on-base percentage is 13th in baseball.

Twins batters strike out 10.3 times per game, the most in the majors.

The pitching staff for Minnesota has a collective 9.5 K/9 to pace the majors.

Minnesota has a 3.87 team ERA that ranks fifth across all MLB pitching staffs.

Twins pitchers combine for the No. 4 WHIP in the majors (1.199).

Twins Probable Starting Pitcher

Ober (7-6 with a 3.66 ERA and 129 strikeouts in 132 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Twins, his 25th of the season.

The righty last appeared on Wednesday against the Cincinnati Reds, when he threw five innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up three hits.

Ober is trying to pick up his 12th quality start of the season.

Ober will try to go five or more innings for his third straight appearance. He's averaging 5.5 frames per outing.

He has had three appearances this season in which he held his opponents to zero earned runs.

Twins Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Twins Starter Opponent Starter 9/19/2023 Reds W 7-0 Away Kenta Maeda Fernando Cruz 9/20/2023 Reds W 5-3 Away Bailey Ober Hunter Greene 9/22/2023 Angels W 8-6 Home Pablo Lopez José Suarez 9/23/2023 Angels L 1-0 Home Sonny Gray Kenny Rosenberg 9/24/2023 Angels W 9-3 Home Joe Ryan Andrew Wantz 9/26/2023 Athletics - Home Bailey Ober Paul Blackburn 9/27/2023 Athletics - Home Pablo Lopez Joey Estes 9/28/2023 Athletics - Home Sonny Gray Luis Medina 9/29/2023 Rockies - Away Joe Ryan Ty Blach 9/30/2023 Rockies - Away Kenta Maeda - 10/1/2023 Rockies - Away Bailey Ober Chase Anderson

