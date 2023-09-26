On Tuesday, Trevor Larnach (batting .267 in his past 10 games) and the Minnesota Twins face the Oakland Athletics, whose starting pitcher will be Paul Blackburn. First pitch is at 7:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he went 1-for-3 with two RBI against the Angels.

Trevor Larnach Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Game Day: Tuesday, September 26, 2023

Tuesday, September 26, 2023 Game Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Athletics Starter: Paul Blackburn

Paul Blackburn TV Channel: BSN

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -115)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -115) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Trevor Larnach At The Plate

Larnach is hitting .212 with six doubles, three triples, six home runs and 25 walks.

Larnach has recorded a hit in 28 of 53 games this year (52.8%), including seven multi-hit games (13.2%).

In 11.3% of his games this year, he has gone deep, and 3% of his trips to the plate.

In 20 games this year (37.7%), Larnach has picked up an RBI, and in eight of those games (15.1%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

He has scored a run in 18 games this year, with multiple runs five times.

Trevor Larnach Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 24 GP 29 .244 AVG .185 .359 OBP .267 .410 SLG .370 8 XBH 7 2 HR 4 15 RBI 19 29/14 K/BB 40/11 0 SB 1

Athletics Pitching Rankings