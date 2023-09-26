Jorge Polanco vs. Athletics Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 26
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 4:26 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
After going 1-for-5 with a home run and an RBI in his most recent game, Jorge Polanco and the Minnesota Twins face the Oakland Athletics (who will start Paul Blackburn) at 7:40 PM ET on Tuesday.
He notched a home run while going 1-for-5 in his last game against the Angels.
Jorge Polanco Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Tuesday, September 26, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Athletics Starter: Paul Blackburn
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -120)
Jorge Polanco At The Plate
- Polanco is hitting .260 with 18 doubles, 14 home runs and 35 walks.
- Polanco will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .217 with one homer in his last games.
- Polanco has gotten at least one hit in 74.0% of his games this season (57 of 77), with more than one hit 16 times (20.8%).
- In 14 games this season, he has gone deep (18.2%, and 4.2% of his trips to the dish).
- Polanco has an RBI in 30 of 77 games this season, with multiple RBI in 14 of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- He has scored in 40.3% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 5.2%.
Jorge Polanco Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|38
|GP
|38
|.284
|AVG
|.236
|.357
|OBP
|.323
|.554
|SLG
|.375
|22
|XBH
|10
|9
|HR
|5
|29
|RBI
|19
|42/17
|K/BB
|43/18
|2
|SB
|2
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The Athletics pitching staff is 25th in MLB with a collective 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Athletics' 5.50 team ERA ranks 29th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Athletics pitchers combine to surrender 204 total home runs at a rate of 1.3 per game (to rank 25th in the league).
- Blackburn (4-6 with a 4.29 ERA and 101 strikeouts in 100 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Athletics, his 20th of the season.
- The right-hander last pitched on Wednesday against the Seattle Mariners, when he went five innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up four hits.
- The 29-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.29, with 9 strikeouts per nine innings, in 20 games this season. Opponents are hitting .288 against him.
