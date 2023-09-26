Alex Kirilloff vs. Athletics Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 26
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 4:44 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Minnesota Twins, including Alex Kirilloff (.257 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 84 points below season-long percentage), battle starter Paul Blackburn and the Oakland Athletics at Target Field, Tuesday at 7:40 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-4) against the Angels.
Alex Kirilloff Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Tuesday, September 26, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Athletics Starter: Paul Blackburn
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Alex Kirilloff At The Plate
- Kirilloff has 13 doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and 26 walks while hitting .266.
- In 61.0% of his games this year (50 of 82), Kirilloff has picked up at least one hit, and in 18 of those games (22.0%) he recorded multiple hits.
- In 11.0% of his games this year, he has homered, and 3.3% of his trips to the plate.
- In 29.3% of his games this season, Kirilloff has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 11.0% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- In 31.7% of his games this year (26 of 82), he has scored, and in three of those games (3.7%) he has scored more than once.
Alex Kirilloff Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|43
|GP
|39
|.235
|AVG
|.296
|.309
|OBP
|.373
|.402
|SLG
|.467
|12
|XBH
|12
|5
|HR
|5
|19
|RBI
|19
|36/14
|K/BB
|42/12
|1
|SB
|0
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The Athletics pitching staff is 25th in the league with a collective 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Athletics' 5.50 team ERA ranks 29th among all league pitching staffs.
- Athletics pitchers combine to rank 25th in baseball in home runs allowed (204 total, 1.3 per game).
- Blackburn (4-6 with a 4.29 ERA and 101 strikeouts in 100 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Athletics, his 20th of the season.
- The right-hander last pitched on Wednesday against the Seattle Mariners, when he went five innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up four hits.
- In 20 games this season, the 29-year-old has a 4.29 ERA and 9 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .288 to opposing hitters.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.