The Los Angeles Chargers (0-2) are listed as small favorites (-1) against the Minnesota Vikings (0-2) on Sunday, September 24, 2023. The over/under has been set at 54.

Vikings vs. Chargers Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Los Angeles Moneyline Minnesota Moneyline BetMGM Chargers (-1) 54 -110 -110 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Chargers (-1.5) 53.5 -110 -106 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Minnesota vs. Los Angeles Game Info

When: Sunday, September 24, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, September 24, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota

U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota TV Info: FOX

Vikings vs. Chargers Betting Insights

Minnesota had seven wins in 17 games against the spread last year.

The Vikings were an underdog by 1 point or more five times last season, and covered the spread in one of those contests.

In 17 Minnesota games last season, 11 of them went over the total.

Los Angeles' record against the spread last season was 11-4-0.

The Chargers' ATS record as 1-point favorites or more was 6-4 last year.

There were seven Los Angeles games (out of 17) that hit the over last year.

Vikings Player Props

