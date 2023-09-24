Vikings vs. Chargers: Promo Codes, Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 3:15 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
The Minnesota Vikings (0-2) host the Los Angeles Chargers (0-2) at U.S. Bank Stadium on Sunday, September 24, 2023.
Before the Vikings play the Chargers, prepare for the matchup by checking out the betting insights and trends for both teams.
Vikings vs. Chargers Odds & Info
- Date: Sunday, September 24, 2023
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Channel: FOX
- City: Minneapolis, Minnesota
- Venue: U.S. Bank Stadium
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Vikings
|1
|54
|-115
|-105
Vikings vs. Chargers Betting Records & Stats
Minnesota Vikings
- In seven games last season, the Vikings and their opponents went over 54 combined points.
- The average point total in Minnesota's outings last season was 46.4, 7.6 fewer points than this game's over/under.
- The Vikings' record against the spread last season was 7-8-1.
- The Vikings won all 12 of the games they were the moneyline favorite last season.
- When playing as a moneyline favorite with odds of -115 or shorter, Minnesota had an 11-1 record (winning 91.7% of its games).
Los Angeles Chargers
- The Chargers' games last season had a combined scoring total higher than 54 points in six of 17 outings.
- Los Angeles had a 47.6-point average over/under in its contests last year, 6.4 fewer points than this game's total.
- The Chargers covered the spread 11 times in 17 games last season.
- The Chargers were underdogs in six games last season and won one (16.7%) of those contests.
- Los Angeles entered six games last season as the underdog by -105 or more and were 1-5 in those contests.
Vikings vs. Chargers Over/Under Stats
|Points Scored (PG)
|Points Scored NFL Rank
|Points Allowed (PG)
|Points Allowed NFL Rank
|Average Total
|Games Over Current Total
|Vikings
|24.9
|7
|25.1
|28
|46.4
|7
|Chargers
|23
|13
|22.6
|21
|47.6
|6
Vikings Betting Splits
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|46.4
|46.8
|45.8
|Implied Team Total AVG
|25
|25.1
|24.9
|ATS Record
|7-8-1
|4-4-0
|3-4-1
|Over/Under Record
|11-6-0
|7-2-0
|4-4-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|12-0
|8-0
|4-0
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|1-4
|0-1
|1-3
Chargers Betting Splits
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|47.6
|48.6
|46.8
|Implied Team Total AVG
|26.3
|27.3
|25.7
|ATS Record
|11-4-0
|4-2-0
|7-2-0
|Over/Under Record
|7-9-1
|3-4-1
|4-5-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|9-2
|4-2
|5-0
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|1-5
|1-1
|0-4
