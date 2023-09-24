The Minnesota Vikings right now have the 21st-ranked odds in the NFL to win the Super Bowl at +8000.

Vikings Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the NFC North: +375

+375 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +8000

Minnesota Betting Insights

Minnesota covered seven times in 17 chances against the spread last season.

Vikings games went over the point total 11 out of 17 times last season.

Minnesota owned the seventh-ranked offense last year (361.5 yards per game), and it was worse on the other side of the ball, ranking second-worst with 388.7 yards allowed per game.

The Vikings collected eight wins at home last year and five on the road.

As favorites, Minnesota won every game (11-0) last season, but finished just 1-4 as the underdog.

In the NFC North the Vikings were 4-2, and in the conference overall they went 8-4.

Vikings Impact Players

Kirk Cousins threw for 4,547 yards (267.5 per game), completing 65.9% of his throws, with 29 touchdowns and 14 interceptions in 17 games last year.

In addition, Cousins rushed for 97 yards and two TDs.

Justin Jefferson had 128 receptions for 1,809 yards (106.4 per game) and eight touchdowns in 17 games.

In the passing game a season ago, T.J. Hockenson scored six TDs, hauling in 86 balls for 914 yards (53.8 per game).

On the ground with the Rams, Cam Akers scored seven touchdowns and picked up 786 yards (52.4 per game).

Jordan Hicks amassed one interception to go with 129 tackles, 2.0 TFL, three sacks, and 10 passes defended in 17 games last year.

2023-24 Vikings NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 Buccaneers L 20-17 +6600 2 September 14 @ Eagles L 34-28 +750 3 September 24 Chargers - +3000 4 October 1 @ Panthers - +25000 5 October 8 Chiefs - +600 6 October 15 @ Bears - +25000 7 October 23 49ers - +600 8 October 29 @ Packers - +4000 9 November 5 @ Falcons - +4000 10 November 12 Saints - +2800 11 November 19 @ Broncos - +12500 12 November 27 Bears - +25000 BYE - - - - 14 December 10 @ Raiders - +10000 15 December 17 @ Bengals - +2000 16 December 24 Lions - +2800 17 December 31 Packers - +4000 18 January 7 @ Lions - +2800

