The Minnesota Vikings (0-2) square off against the Los Angeles Chargers (0-2) on Sunday, September 24, 2023 at U.S. Bank Stadium. The spread forecasts a close game, with the Vikings favored by 1 point. The over/under is 54 in the contest.

There will be a slew of live betting opportunities this week when the Vikings go up against the Chargers. Before making any in-game bets, you'll want to take a look at the stats and trends that we list below.

Vikings vs. Chargers Quarter-By-Quarter Scoring Trends

1st Quarter

The Vikings led eight times, were behind six times, and were tied three times at the conclusion of the first quarter last year.

The Vikings' offense averaged 5.8 points in the first quarter last year, and on the other side of the ball, they gave up 4.4 points on average in the first quarter.

The Chargers were winning after the first quarter in five games, were behind after the first quarter in seven games, and were knotted up after the first quarter in five games last year.

The Chargers averaged 2.8 points on offense and gave up an average of 5.1 points on defense in the first quarter last year.

2nd Quarter

The Vikings won the second quarter seven times, were outscored nine times, and were knotted up one time in 17 games last year.

Minnesota's offense averaged 6.9 points in the second quarter last year. From a defensive standpoint, it gave up 7.4 points on average in the second quarter.

In 17 games last season, the Chargers won the second quarter 12 times, lost three times, and tied two times.

In the second quarter last season, the Chargers averaged 11.4 points scored on offense and allowed an average of 6.8 points on defense.

3rd Quarter

Out of 17 games last season, the Vikings won the third quarter three times, were outscored 10 times, and were knotted up four times.

In the third quarter last season, Minnesota averaged 3.2 points scored on offense (25th-ranked). Defensively, it gave up an average of 6.8 points (30th-ranked) in the third quarter.

In 17 games last year, the Chargers outscored their opponent in the third quarter five times, lost 10 times, and tied two times.

In the third quarter last season, the Chargers averaged 2.9 points scored on offense and gave up an average of 5.3 points on defense.

4th Quarter

Last year, the Vikings won the fourth quarter in 11 games, were outscored in that quarter in four games, and they tied in that quarter in two games.

Minnesota's offense averaged 9.5 points in the fourth quarter last year. It gave up 5.8 points on average in that quarter.

The Chargers outscored their opponent in the fourth quarter in nine games last year, were outscored in that quarter in six games, and were knotted up in that quarter in two games.

In the fourth quarter last season, the Chargers averaged 5.7 points on offense and allowed an average of 5.5 points on defense.

Vikings vs. Chargers Half-By-Half Scoring Trends

1st Half

The Vikings had the lead 10 times, were losing five times, and were knotted up two times at the conclusion of the first half last season.

Minnesota's offense averaged 12.7 points in the first half last season. From a defensive standpoint, it ceded 11.7 points on average in the first half.

The Chargers led after the first half in nine games last season, trailed after the first half in six games, and were knotted up after the first half in two games.

In the first half last year, the Chargers averaged 14.1 points scored on offense and gave up an average of 11.9 points on defense.

2nd Half

Last season, the Vikings won the second half in five games, lost the second half in eight games, and tied the second half in four games.

In the second half last season, Minnesota averaged 12.7 points on offense (third-ranked). On defense, it gave up an average of 12.6 points in the second half (29th-ranked).

The Chargers won the second half in seven games last season, and lost the second half in 10 games.

In the second half last year, the Chargers averaged 8.6 points on offense (28th-ranked) and surrendered an average of 10.8 points on defense (18th-ranked).

