How to Watch the Twins vs. Angels Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for September 24
Joe Ryan gets the start for the Minnesota Twins on Sunday at Target Field against Brandon Drury and the Los Angeles Angels. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET.
Twins vs. Angels Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Sunday, September 24, 2023
- Time: 2:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSN
- Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota
- Venue: Target Field
Twins Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Twins rank fifth-best in MLB action with 219 total home runs.
- Minnesota ranks 10th in MLB with a .423 slugging percentage.
- The Twins are 22nd in the majors with a .241 batting average.
- Minnesota ranks 11th in runs scored with 728 (4.7 per game).
- The Twins rank 14th in baseball with an on-base percentage of .322.
- Twins hitters strike out 10.3 times per game, the most in the majors.
- The 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by Minnesota's pitching staff ranks second in MLB.
- Minnesota has the fifth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.88).
- The Twins have the fourth-lowest WHIP in baseball (1.198).
Twins Probable Starting Pitcher
- Ryan (10-10 with a 4.30 ERA and 181 strikeouts in 150 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Twins, his 28th of the season.
- In his most recent appearance on Monday, the right-hander went five innings against the Cincinnati Reds, allowing four earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- Ryan is looking to pick up his 14th quality start of the year.
- Ryan will try to secure his 21st game of five or more innings pitched this season. He averages 5.6 innings per appearance.
- He has had three appearances this season in which he did not give up an earned run.
Twins Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Twins Starter
|Opponent Starter
|9/18/2023
|Reds
|L 7-3
|Away
|Joe Ryan
|Connor Phillips
|9/19/2023
|Reds
|W 7-0
|Away
|Kenta Maeda
|Fernando Cruz
|9/20/2023
|Reds
|W 5-3
|Away
|Bailey Ober
|Hunter Greene
|9/22/2023
|Angels
|W 8-6
|Home
|Pablo Lopez
|José Suarez
|9/23/2023
|Angels
|L 1-0
|Home
|Sonny Gray
|Kenny Rosenberg
|9/24/2023
|Angels
|-
|Home
|Joe Ryan
|Tyler Anderson
|9/26/2023
|Athletics
|-
|Home
|Kenta Maeda
|Paul Blackburn
|9/27/2023
|Athletics
|-
|Home
|Bailey Ober
|Joey Estes
|9/28/2023
|Athletics
|-
|Home
|Pablo Lopez
|Luis Medina
|9/29/2023
|Rockies
|-
|Away
|Sonny Gray
|Ty Blach
|9/30/2023
|Rockies
|-
|Away
|-
|-
