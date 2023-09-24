The Los Angeles Angels and Brandon Drury take the field at Target Field against Willi Castro and the Minnesota Twins on Sunday.

The Angels are +190 moneyline underdogs in this matchup with the Twins (-250). An 8.5-run total has been set for the game.

Rep your team with officially licensed Twins gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Twins vs. Angels Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, September 24, 2023

Sunday, September 24, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV: BSN

BSN Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Field

Target Field Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Twins -250 +190 8.5 -105 -115 - - -

Bet with King of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Twins Recent Betting Performance

The Twins have played as the favorite in eight of their past 10 games and won five of those contests.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Twins and their opponents have failed to hit the over four times.

There has not been a spread set for any of the Twins' last 10 games.

Read More About This Game

Twins Betting Records & Stats

The Twins have been the moneyline favorite 104 total times this season. They've gone 62-42 in those games.

Minnesota has a 5-3 record (winning 62.5% of its games) when it has played as moneyline favorites of -250 or shorter.

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Twins have an implied win probability of 71.4%.

Minnesota has played in 155 games with set over/under, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 77 times (77-71-7).

The Twins have put together a 4-7-0 record ATS this season.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Twins Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 44-33 38-40 33-32 49-40 62-56 20-16

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.