With the Minnesota Vikings squaring off against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 3 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), is T.J. Hockenson a good bet to get into the end zone? Below, we dissect the odds and numbers to determine how well this matchup sets up for him and his anytime touchdown player prop.

Will T.J. Hockenson score a touchdown against the Chargers?

Odds to score a TD this game: +137 (Bet $10 to win $13.70 if he scores a TD)

Hockenson's 15 grabs have led to 101 yards (50.5 per game) and two scores. He has been targeted 17 times.

Hockenson has one game with a touchdown catch this year (out of two). However, he scored multiple touchdowns in that game.

T.J. Hockenson Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Buccaneers 9 8 35 0 Week 2 @Eagles 8 7 66 2

