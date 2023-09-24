Entering their Sunday, September 24 matchup with the Pittsburgh Steelers (1-1) at Allegiant Stadium, which starts at 8:20 PM , the Las Vegas Raiders (1-1) will be monitoring seven players on the injury report.

The Raiders enter this matchup after a 38-10 loss to the Buffalo Bills in their last game.

The Steelers' last game was a 26-22 win over the Cleveland Browns.

Las Vegas Raiders Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Marcus Epps S Quad Limited Participation In Practice Divine Deablo LB Ribs Limited Participation In Practice Bilal Nichols DT Hamstring Limited Participation In Practice Jakobi Meyers WR Concussion Limited Participation In Practice Tyree Wilson DE Illness Questionable Christopher Smith S Illness Did Not Participate In Practice Jakorian Bennett CB Hamstring Limited Participation In Practice

Pittsburgh Steelers Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Gunner Olszewski WR Concussion Out Minkah Fitzpatrick S Chest Did Not Participate In Practice Patrick Peterson CB Nir - rest Did Not Participate In Practice Damontae Kazee S Calf Did Not Participate In Practice Markus Golden LB Knee Did Not Participate In Practice Darnell Washington TE Knee Did Not Participate In Practice

Raiders vs. Steelers Game Info

When: Sunday, September 24, 2023 at 8:20 PM ET

Sunday, September 24, 2023 at 8:20 PM ET Where: Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada

Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada TV Info: NBC

Watch this game on Fubo

Raiders Season Insights (2022)

Despite sporting a bottom-five defense that ranked fifth-worst in the NFL (365.6 yards allowed per game) last season, the Raiders played better on offense, ranking 12th in the NFL by averaging 352.5 yards per game.

Las Vegas put up 23.2 points per game on offense last season (12th in NFL), and it allowed 24.6 points per game (26th) on the defensive side of the ball.

With 242.9 passing yards allowed per game on defense last season, which ranked fourth-worst in the NFL, the Raiders had to lean on their 11th-ranked passing offense (231.4 passing yards per contest) to keep them in games.

Las Vegas averaged 121.1 rushing yards per game on offense (17th in the NFL) last season, and it ranked 19th on the other side of the ball with 122.8 rushing yards allowed per game.

The Raiders forced 13 total turnovers (32nd in NFL) last season and turned it over 21 times (eighth in NFL) resulting in a turnover margin of -8, the third-worst in the NFL.

Steelers Season Insights (2022)

The Steelers averaged 322.6 yards per game offensively last year (23rd in NFL), and they gave up 330.4 yards per game (13th) on defense.

Pittsburgh put up 18.1 points per game on offense last season (26th in NFL), and it surrendered 20.4 points per game (10th) on the other side of the ball.

The Steelers compiled 200.6 passing yards per game on offense last season, which ranked them 24th in the NFL. On the defensive side of the ball, they ranked 19th, giving up 222.3 passing yards per contest.

Pittsburgh ranked 16th in run offense (121.9 rushing yards per game) and ninth in run defense (108.1 rushing yards allowed per game) last year.

With 23 forced turnovers (14th in NFL) against 19 turnovers committed (fifth in NFL) last season, the Steelers' +4 turnover margin ranked ninth in the league.

Raiders vs. Steelers Betting Info

Spread Favorite: Raiders (-2.5)

Raiders (-2.5) Moneyline: Raiders (-150), Steelers (+125)

Raiders (-150), Steelers (+125) Total: 43 points

