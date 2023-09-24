QBs Kirk Cousins and Justin Herbert will be going toe to toe on September 24, when the Minnesota Vikings (0-2) and Los Angeles Chargers (0-2) square off at U.S. Bank Stadium. In the column below, we take a look at the numbers to determine which signal caller is more likely to carry his team to victory.

Vikings vs. Chargers Game Info

Game Date: Sunday, September 24, 2023

Sunday, September 24, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Venue: U.S. Bank Stadium

U.S. Bank Stadium Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota TV: FOX

Kirk Cousins vs. Justin Herbert Matchup

Kirk Cousins 2022 Stats Justin Herbert 17 Games Played 17 65.9% Completion % 68.2% 4,547 (267.5) Passing Yards (Per Game) 4,739 (278.8) 29 Touchdowns 25 14 Interceptions 10 97 (5.7) Rushing Yards (Per game) 147 (8.6) 2 Rushing Touchdowns 0

Chargers Defensive Stats

Last year, the Chargers' defense was 21st in the NFL with 22.6 points allowed per game and 20th with 346.1 total yards allowed per contest.

When it came to defending the pass, Los Angeles was one of the most effective defenses in the league, ranking seventh in the NFL by surrendering 200.4 passing yards per game. Meanwhile, it ranked 19th with 6.7 yards allowed per pass attempt.

Against the run, the Chargers' defense was stuck in neutral last season, as it ranked fifth-to-last in the league with 145.8 rushing yards per game allowed. In terms of yards per attempt, the team ranked 32nd in the NFL with 5.4 yards allowed per run attempt.

Defensively, Los Angeles ranked 11th in the NFL in red-zone percentage allowed (52.1%) and 17th in third-down percentage allowed (39.2%).

Vikings Defensive Stats

Last year, the Vikings had one of the lesser defenses in the league, ranking 28th in the NFL by allowing 25.1 points per game. Meanwhile, they ranked 31st in the NFL with 388.7 total yards allowed per contest.

When it came to defending the pass, Minnesota's defense was stuck in neutral last season, as it ranked 31st in the league with 265.6 passing yards per game allowed. In terms of yards per attempt, the team ranked 30th in the NFL with 7.3 yards allowed per pass attempt.

Against the run, the Vikings ranked 20th in the NFL with 2,093 rushing yards allowed (123.1 per game) and 19th in yards allowed per rush attempt (4.5).

Defensively, Minnesota ranked 11th in the NFL in terms of third-down percentage allowed, with a mark of 38.1%. It was 21st in red-zone efficiency allowed at 57.1%.

