The Minnesota Twins (82-72) bring a three-game win streak into a home matchup versus the Los Angeles Angels (69-85) at 2:10 PM ET on Saturday.

The Twins will look to Sonny Gray (8-7) versus the Angels and Kenny Rosenberg (1-2).

Twins vs. Angels Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023

2:10 PM ET TV: BSN

BSN Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Gray - MIN (8-7, 2.79 ERA) vs Rosenberg - LAA (1-2, 5.48 ERA)

Explore More About This Game

Twins Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Sonny Gray

The Twins' Gray (8-7) will make his 31st start of the season.

The right-hander's last start was on Sunday, when he tossed seven innings without allowing a run on five hits in a matchup with the Chicago White Sox.

The 33-year-old has pitched to a 2.79 ERA this season with 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 2.8 walks per nine across 30 games.

In 30 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in 16 of them.

In 30 starts this season, Gray has lasted five or more innings 27 times, with an average of 5.8 innings per appearance.

He has finished seven appearances without allowing an earned run in 30 chances this season.

Angels Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Kenny Rosenberg

Rosenberg (1-2) gets the start for the Angels, his third of the season.

The left-hander last appeared in relief on Sunday, when he threw five innings against the Detroit Tigers, allowing five earned runs while giving up seven hits.

In five games this season, he has compiled a 5.48 ERA and averages 7 strikeouts per nine innings while opposing batters are hitting .305 against him.

Rosenberg heads into this game with one quality start under his belt this season.

Rosenberg is seeking his fourth straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages 4.6 innings per start.

