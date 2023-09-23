TCU vs. SMU: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - September 23
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 4:19 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The TCU Horned Frogs (2-1) and SMU Mustangs (2-1) meet with the Iron Skillet at stake on Saturday, September 23, 2023 at Amon G. Carter Stadium. The Horned Frogs are favored by 6.5 points. The over/under for the contest is 63.5 points.
In this article, you will check out odds and spreads for the TCU vs. SMU matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
TCU vs. SMU Game Info
- Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Fort Worth, Texas
- Venue: Amon G. Carter Stadium
TCU vs. SMU Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|TCU Moneyline
|SMU Moneyline
|BetMGM
|TCU (-6.5)
|63.5
|-275
|+210
|FanDuel
|TCU (-6.5)
|63.5
|-255
|+205
Week 4 Odds
TCU vs. SMU Betting Trends
- TCU has a record of 1-1-0 against the spread this season.
- The Horned Frogs have covered the spread once this season (1-1 ATS) when playing as at least 6.5-point favorites.
- SMU has a record of 1-1-0 against the spread this year.
- The Mustangs have not covered the spread this year (0-1 ATS) when playing as at least 6.5-point underdogs.
TCU & SMU 2023 Futures Odds
|TCU
|To Win the National Champ.
|+50000
|Bet $100 to win $50000
|To Win the Big 12
|+4000
|Bet $100 to win $4000
|SMU
|To Win the National Champ.
|+100000
|Bet $100 to win $100000
