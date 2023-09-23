Oddsmakers heavily favor the Minnesota Golden Gophers (2-1) when they visit the Northwestern Wildcats (1-2) on Saturday, September 23, 2023 in a matchup between Big Ten rivals at Ryan Field. Minnesota is favored by 11.5 points. The game has a 39.5-point over/under.

Minnesota ranks 25th-worst in total offense (322.3 yards per game), but has played slightly better on defense, ranking 54th with 322.0 yards allowed per game. Northwestern ranks 23rd-worst in points per game (19.7), but it has been more effective defensively, ranking 70th in the FBS with 23.0 points allowed per contest.

Minnesota vs. Northwestern Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023

Saturday, September 23, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Location: Evanston, Illinois

Evanston, Illinois Venue: Ryan Field

Ryan Field TV Channel: BTN

Minnesota vs Northwestern Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Minnesota -11.5 -110 -110 39.5 -110 -110 -450 +333

Week 4 Big Ten Betting Trends

Minnesota Betting Records & Stats

Minnesota has not covered the spread in a game yet this season (0-3-0).

The Golden Gophers have been favored by 11.5 points or more this season once, and failed to cover the spread.

Each Minnesota three games with a set total this season have finished under the over/under.

Minnesota has been listed as the moneyline favorite only two other times so far this season, and they won both of the games.

Minnesota has played as a moneyline favorite of -450 or shorter in only one game this season, which it won.

Based on this game's moneyline, the Golden Gophers have an implied win probability of 81.8%.

Minnesota Stats Leaders

Athan Kaliakmanis has recorded 446 yards (148.7 ypg) on 45-of-88 passing with one touchdown compared to three interceptions this season. In addition, he's added 41 rushing yards (13.7 ypg) on 17 carries while scoring one touchdown on the ground.

Darius Taylor has carried the ball 56 times for a team-high 334 yards on the ground and has found the end zone two times.

This season, Sean Tyler has carried the ball 30 times for 136 yards (45.3 per game).

Corey Crooms has hauled in 14 catches for 154 yards (51.3 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. .

Daniel Jackson has hauled in 11 receptions totaling 110 yards, finding the end zone one time as a receiver so far this campaign.

Brevyn Spann-Ford has a total of 56 receiving yards so far this year, grabbing nine throws.

Danny Striggow has 2.5 sacks to lead the team, and also has 2.0 TFL and six tackles.

Minnesota's top-tackler, Maverick Baranowski, has 15 tackles, 1.0 TFL, and one sack this year.

Tyler Nubin has picked off a team-leading two passes. He also has six tackles and two passes defended to his name.

