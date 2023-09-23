Minnesota vs. Northwestern: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - September 23
The Minnesota Golden Gophers (2-1) will play a fellow Big Ten opponent, the Northwestern Wildcats (1-2) in a matchup on Saturday, September 23, 2023 at Ryan Field. The Wildcats are significant underdogs in this one, with the spread posted at 11.5 points. The over/under is set at 38.5 in the outing.
You can check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Minnesota vs. Northwestern matchup in this article.
Minnesota vs. Northwestern Game Info
- Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Channel: BTN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Evanston, Illinois
- Venue: Ryan Field
Minnesota vs. Northwestern Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Minnesota Moneyline
|Northwestern Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Minnesota (-11.5)
|38.5
|-450
|+350
|FanDuel
|Minnesota (-11.5)
|38.5
|-450
|+340
Minnesota vs. Northwestern Betting Trends
- Minnesota has put together a 0-3-0 record against the spread this season.
- The Golden Gophers have not covered the spread this season (0-1 ATS) when playing as at least 11.5-point favorites.
- Northwestern has covered once in two games with a spread this year.
- The Wildcats have not covered the spread when an underdog by 11.5 points or more this year (in one opportunity).
Minnesota 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the National Champ.
|+50000
|Bet $100 to win $50000
|To Win the Big Ten
|+3000
|Bet $100 to win $3000
