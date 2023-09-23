The Minnesota Golden Gophers (2-1) face a Big Ten matchup against the Northwestern Wildcats (1-2). For odds and best bets, keep reading.

Looking to put together a parlay or a few single bets on Minnesota vs. Northwestern? Head to BetMGM using our link to get up to $1500 in bonus bets with our promo code!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

When and Where is Minnesota vs. Northwestern?

Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023

Saturday, September 23, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Channel: BTN

BTN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Evanston, Illinois

Evanston, Illinois Venue: Ryan Field

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: Minnesota 22, Northwestern 15

Minnesota 22, Northwestern 15 Minnesota has been listed as the moneyline favorite only two other times so far this season, and they won both of the games.

The Golden Gophers have played as a moneyline favorite of -450 or shorter in only one game this season, which they won.

Northwestern lost the only game it has played as the underdog this season.

The Wildcats have played as an underdog of +333 or more once this season and lost that game.

The Golden Gophers have an 81.8% chance to win this contest based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Click here to sign up for a free trial.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Northwestern (+11.5)



Northwestern (+11.5) Minnesota is winless against the spread this season.

The Golden Gophers have been favored by 11.5 points or more one time this season and have not covered the spread in any of them.

Entering play this week, Northwestern has one victory against the spread this season.

The Wildcats have yet to cover the spread this season when underdogs by 11.5 points or more.

Parlay your bets together on the Minnesota vs. Northwestern matchup with BetMGM, where you can use our link to get a great first-time player bonus!

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Under (39.5)



Under (39.5) Minnesota and its opponents have combined to score more than 39.5 points in a game once this season.

Minnesota averages 17 points per game against Northwestern's 19.7, totaling 2.8 points under the game's over/under of 39.5.

Expecting a high-scoring contest or a defensive masterclass? Check out the alternate markets and ways you can bet on this matchup with BetMGM, using our link for a bonus offer for new players.

Splits Tables

Minnesota

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 47.8 45.5 52.5 Implied Total AVG 29.7 29.5 30 ATS Record 0-3-0 0-2-0 0-1-0 Over/Under Record 0-3-0 0-2-0 0-1-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 2-0 2-0 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-1 0-0 0-1

Northwestern

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 43.8 40 47.5 Implied Total AVG 26.5 21 32 ATS Record 1-1-0 1-0-0 0-1-0 Over/Under Record 2-0-0 1-0-0 1-0-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 1-0 1-0 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-1 0-0 0-1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.