North Dakota High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Williams County This Week
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 10:17 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Instead of re-watching "Friday Night Lights" for the umpteenth time, let's check out some real high school football. In the article below, we tell you how to watch or stream the high school games taking place in Williams County, North Dakota this week.
Williams County, North Dakota High School Football Games This Week
Divide County High School at Tioga High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 22
- Location: Tioga, ND
- Conference: B Region 8 District 16
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Bismarck Legacy High School at Williston High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 22
- Location: Williston, ND
- Conference: A West
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Trenton High School at Center-Stanton High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 22
- Location: Center, ND
- How to Stream: Watch Here
