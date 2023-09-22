Instead of re-watching "Friday Night Lights" for the umpteenth time, let's check out some real high school football. In the article below, we tell you how to watch or stream the high school games taking place in Williams County, North Dakota this week.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in North Dakota This Week

Williams County, North Dakota High School Football Games This Week

Divide County High School at Tioga High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 22

7:00 PM CT on September 22 Location: Tioga, ND

Tioga, ND Conference: B Region 8 District 16

B Region 8 District 16 How to Stream: Watch Here

Bismarck Legacy High School at Williston High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 22

7:00 PM CT on September 22 Location: Williston, ND

Williston, ND Conference: A West

A West How to Stream: Watch Here

Trenton High School at Center-Stanton High School