North Dakota High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Ward County This Week
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 10:16 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Root for your favorite local high school football team in Ward County, North Dakota this week by tuning in and catching every play. Info on how to watch all of the high-school action can be found below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in North Dakota This Week
Ward County, North Dakota High School Football Games This Week
Friday
TBD at Surrey High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on September 22
- Location: Surrey, ND
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Fargo Davies High School at Minot High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 22
- Location: Minot, ND
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Saturday
Stanley High School at Bishop Ryan Catholic School
- Game Time: 12:00 PM CT on September 23
- Location: Minot, ND
- How to Stream: Watch Here
