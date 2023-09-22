North Dakota High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Walsh County This Week
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 10:16 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The 2023 high school football season is underway, and if you're searching for how to watch matchups in Walsh County, North Dakota this week, we've got the information.
Walsh County, North Dakota High School Football Games This Week
Langdon Area High School at Park River High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 22
- Location: Park River, ND
- How to Stream: Watch Here
