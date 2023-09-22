Don't miss the high school fooball games taking place in Stark County, North Dakota this week. Info on how to watch all of the hard-hitting action can be located below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in North Dakota This Week

Stark County, North Dakota High School Football Games This Week

Southern McLean at Dickinson Trinity High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM MT on September 22

6:00 PM MT on September 22 Location: Dickinson, ND

Dickinson, ND How to Stream: Watch Here

Dickinson High School at Devils Lake High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 22

7:00 PM CT on September 22 Location: Devils Lake, ND

Devils Lake, ND How to Stream: Watch Here

Beach High School at Richardton-Taylor High School