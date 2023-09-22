In Rolette County, North Dakota, there are attractive high school football games on the schedule this week. Info on how to stream them is available here.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in North Dakota This Week

  • Grand Forks County
  • Burleigh County
  • Cass County
  • Sargent County

    • Rolette County, North Dakota High School Football Games This Week

    Dunseith High School at Glenburn High School

    • Game Time: 6:50 PM CT on September 22
    • Location: Glenburn, ND
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Turtle Mountain Community High School at Watford City High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 22
    • Location: Watford City, ND
    • Conference: A West
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    © 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.