North Dakota High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Renville County This Week
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 10:17 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
There is high school football competition in Renville County, North Dakota this week, and the inside scoop on how to stream these matchups is available below.
Renville County, North Dakota High School Football Games This Week
Dunseith High School at Glenburn High School
- Game Time: 6:50 PM CT on September 22
- Location: Glenburn, ND
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Alexander High School at Mohall-Lansford-Sherwood High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 22
- Location: Mohall, ND
- How to Stream: Watch Here
