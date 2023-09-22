North Dakota High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Pembina County This Week
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 10:17 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Root for your favorite local high school football team in Pembina County, North Dakota this week by tuning in and seeing every snap. Details on how to watch all of the high-school action can be located below.
Pembina County, North Dakota High School Football Games This Week
North Border High School-Walhalla at North Star High School
- Game Time: 6:50 PM CT on September 22
- Location: Cando, ND
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Cavalier High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 22
- Location: Cavalier, ND
- How to Stream: Watch Here
