North Dakota High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in McLean County This Week
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 10:17 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Rally behind your favorite local high school football team in McLean County, North Dakota this week by tuning in and seeing every play. Details on how to watch all of the high-school action can be located below.
McLean County, North Dakota High School Football Games This Week
Southern McLean at Dickinson Trinity High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM MT on September 22
- Location: Dickinson, ND
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Killdeer High School at Southern McLean
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 22
- Location: Washburn, ND
- How to Stream: Watch Here
