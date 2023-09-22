Mark your calendars for the high school football action happening in McKenzie County, North Dakota this week. For a comprehensive list of the local high school games and how to watch them, keep reading.

    Alexander High School at Mohall-Lansford-Sherwood High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 22
    • Location: Mohall, ND
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Turtle Mountain Community High School at Watford City High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 22
    • Location: Watford City, ND
    • Conference: A West
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

