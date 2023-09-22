Is there high school football on the docket this week in Dickey County, North Dakota? You bet there is. To make sure you don't miss a play, we have specifics on how to watch the games in the article below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in North Dakota This Week

Dickey County, North Dakota High School Football Games This Week

Kindred High School at Oakes High School