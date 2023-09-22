North Dakota High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Cavalier County This Week
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 10:17 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Instead of re-watching "Friday Night Lights" for the umpteenth time, let's watch some real high school football. In the piece below, we let you know how to watch or stream the high school matchups happening in Cavalier County, North Dakota this week.
Other Games in North Dakota This Week
Cavalier County, North Dakota High School Football Games This Week
Langdon Area High School at Park River High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 22
- Location: Park River, ND
- How to Stream: Watch Here
