The 2023 high school football season is in progress, and if you're looking for how to stream matchups in Burleigh County, North Dakota this week, we've got what you need.

    Thursday

    West Fargo High School at Bismarck High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 21
    • Location: Bismarck, ND
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Friday

    Bismarck Legacy High School at Williston High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 22
    • Location: Williston, ND
    • Conference: A West
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

