North Dakota High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Burleigh County This Week
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 10:11 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
The 2023 high school football season is in progress, and if you're looking for how to stream matchups in Burleigh County, North Dakota this week, we've got what you need.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in North Dakota This Week
Burleigh County, North Dakota High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
West Fargo High School at Bismarck High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 21
- Location: Bismarck, ND
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Bismarck Legacy High School at Williston High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 22
- Location: Williston, ND
- Conference: A West
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.