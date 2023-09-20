The Connecticut Sun and Minnesota Lynx are playing in the opening round of the WNBA Playoffs, with Game 3 on tap.

In this article, you will find odds and spreads for the Lynx vs. Sun matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of Fubo, and start watching live sports without cable today!

Lynx vs. Sun Game Info

Game Day: Wednesday, September 20, 2023

Wednesday, September 20, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Arena: Target Center

Lynx vs. Sun Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup at several sportsbooks.

Lynx vs. Sun Betting Trends

The Sun are 21-19-0 ATS this season.

The Lynx have won 21 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 19 times.

Connecticut has covered the spread 10 times this season (10-12 ATS) when playing as at least 5.5-point favorites.

Minnesota has covered the spread 11 times this season (11-9 ATS) when playing as at least 5.5-point underdogs.

In the Sun's 40 games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total 22 times.

The Lynx and their opponents have combined to hit the over 23 out of 41 times this season.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.