When the Cincinnati Reds (79-73) square off against the Minnesota Twins (79-72) at Great American Ball Park on Tuesday, September 19 at 6:40 PM ET, Elly De La Cruz will be looking for his 30th steal of the season (he currently has 29).

The Reds are listed as +110 moneyline underdogs in this matchup against the favored Twins (-130). A 9.5-run over/under has been set in the matchup.

Twins vs. Reds Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, September 19, 2023

Tuesday, September 19, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: BSOH

BSOH Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park Probable Pitchers: Kenta Maeda - MIN (5-7, 4.50 ERA) vs Fernando Cruz - CIN (0-1, 4.05 ERA)

Twins vs. Reds Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed on several sportsbooks.

Twins Moneyline Reds Moneyline Run Line Total BetMGM -130 +110 - 9.5 Bet on this game with BetMGM

Discover More About This Game

Twins vs. Reds Betting Trends and Insights

The Twins have won 60, or 59.4%, of the 101 games they've played as favorites this season.

The Twins have gone 46-33 (winning 58.2% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -130 or shorter.

The implied probability of a win from Minnesota, based on the moneyline, is 56.5%.

The Twins went 5-3 across the eight games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 outings, Minnesota and its opponents combined to hit the over on the total seven times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Reds have come away with 52 wins in the 108 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

The Reds have a mark of 37-37 in contests where bookmakers favor them by +110 or worse on the moneyline.

In six games over the last 10 matchups when set as underdogs by sportsbooks, the Reds had a record of 3-3.

In the last 10 games with a total, Cincinnati and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times.

Twins Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +2200 10th 1st

