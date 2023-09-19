Tuesday's game at Great American Ball Park has the Cincinnati Reds (79-73) matching up with the Minnesota Twins (79-72) at 6:40 PM ET (on September 19). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 5-4 win for the Reds, so it should be a tight matchup.

The Twins will give the ball to Kenta Maeda (5-7, 4.50 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 6 on the season, and the Reds will turn to Fernando Cruz (0-1, 4.05 ERA).

Twins vs. Reds Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, September 19, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET

Tuesday, September 19, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET Where: Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio

Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio How to Watch on TV: BSOH

Twins vs. Reds Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Reds 5, Twins 4.

Total Prediction for Twins vs. Reds

Total Prediction: Under 9.5 runs

Read More About This Game

Twins Performance Insights

The Twins have played as the favorite in eight of their past 10 games and won five of those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Minnesota and its opponents have combined to hit the over seven times.

Bookmakers have not set a spread for any of the Twins' last 10 games.

This season, the Twins have won 60 out of the 101 games, or 59.4%, in which they've been favored.

Minnesota has a record of 46-33, a 58.2% win rate, when favored by -130 or more by bookmakers this season.

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 56.5% chance of a victory for the Twins.

Minnesota has scored 708 runs (4.7 per game) this season, which ranks 12th in MLB.

The Twins have the fifth-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.92).

Twins Schedule