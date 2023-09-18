Be sure to catch the high school fooball games happening in Sargent County, North Dakota this week. Details on how to watch all of the hard-hitting action can be located below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Sargent County, North Dakota High School Football Games This Week

Monday

Hatton Eielson High School at Sargent County Bulldogs Coop

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 18

7:00 PM CT on September 18 Location: Milnor, ND

Milnor, ND How to Stream: Watch Here

Friday

Hankinson High School at Sargent County Bulldogs Coop