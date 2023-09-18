North Dakota High School Football Live Streams in Sargent County This Week
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 1:15 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Be sure to catch the high school fooball games happening in Sargent County, North Dakota this week. Details on how to watch all of the hard-hitting action can be located below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Sargent County, North Dakota High School Football Games This Week
Monday
Hatton Eielson High School at Sargent County Bulldogs Coop
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 18
- Location: Milnor, ND
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Hankinson High School at Sargent County Bulldogs Coop
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 22
- Location: Milnor, ND
- Conference: B Region 1
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.