In Grand Forks County, North Dakota, there are exciting high school football games on the docket this week. the inside scoop on how to watch them is available below.

    • Grand Forks County, North Dakota High School Football Games This Week

    Monday

    Larimore High School at New Rockford-Sheyenne High School

    • Game Time: 4:30 PM CT on September 18
    • Location: New Rockford, ND
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Friday

    Larimore High School at Midway High School

    • Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on September 22
    • Location: Inkster, ND
    • Conference: B Region 2
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

