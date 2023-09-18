Based on our computer model, the Pittsburgh Steelers will defeat the Cleveland Browns when they play at Acrisure Stadium on Monday, September 18 (at 8:15 PM ET). We have a complete breakdown, regarding the point spread, total and final score, available below.

From an offensive standpoint, the Browns ranked 18th in the NFL with 21.2 points per game last season. Meanwhile, they ranked 20th in points allowed (331.2 points allowed per contest). The Steelers ranked 26th in scoring offense (18.1 points per game) and 10th in scoring defense (20.4 points allowed per game) last season.

Browns vs. Steelers Predictions and Picks

ATS Over/Under Score Prediction Steelers (+2) Under (38) Steelers 18, Browns 14

Browns Betting Info

The Browns have an implied moneyline win probability of 56.5% in this contest.

Cleveland covered seven times in 17 games with a spread last season.

The Browns covered the spread three times last season (3-3 ATS) when playing as at least 2-point favorites.

A total of eight Cleveland games last season went over the point total.

The point total average for Browns games last season was 43.2, 5.2 more points than the over/under for this matchup.

Steelers Betting Info

The Steelers have a 47.6% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Pittsburgh compiled a 10-6-1 ATS record last season.

The Steelers had an ATS record of 5-4-1 when playing as at least 2-point underdogs last year.

Pittsburgh and its opponent combined to go over the point total seven out of 17 times last season.

The average total points scored in Steelers games last year (38) is 2.5 points higher than the total for this matchup.

Browns vs. Steelers 2022 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Cleveland 21.2 22.4 22.5 20.8 20.1 23.9 Pittsburgh 18.1 20.4 19.9 18.3 16.6 22.2

