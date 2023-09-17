Chicago White Sox (57-92) will go head to head against the Minnesota Twins (78-71) at Guaranteed Rate Field on Sunday, September 17 at 2:10 PM ET. Currently stuck at 191 Ks, Dylan Cease will be looking to rack up his 200th strikeout of the season.

The Twins are the favorite in this one, at -155, while the underdog White Sox have +125 odds to upset. The matchup's total is set at 8.5 runs.

Twins vs. White Sox Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, September 17, 2023

Sunday, September 17, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field

Guaranteed Rate Field Probable Pitchers: Sonny Gray - MIN (7-7, 2.91 ERA) vs Cease - CHW (7-7, 4.92 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Twins vs. White Sox Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available on different sportsbooks.

Twins Moneyline White Sox Moneyline Run Line Total BetMGM -155 +125 - 8.5 Bet on this game with BetMGM

Looking to bet on the Twins versus White Sox game but don't know where to start? Consider some of the most common betting types, such as the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet, such as the Twins (-155) in this matchup, means that you think the Twins will win, simple as that! And if they do, and you bet $10, you'd get $16.45 back.

There are lots of other ways to play, too. You can wager on player props (will Max Kepler get a hit?), parlays (combining picks from different games to multiply your potential winnings), and more. For more details on the many different ways you can bet, check out the BetMGM app and website.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Explore More About This Game

Twins vs. White Sox Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Twins have been favored 99 times and won 59, or 59.6%, of those games.

When they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -155 or shorter, the Twins have a 27-22 record (winning 55.1% of their games).

The implied probability of a win from Minnesota, based on the moneyline, is 60.8%.

The Twins were the moneyline favorite for seven of their last 10 games, and went 4-3 in those matchups.

In its last 10 outings (all 10 of them had set totals), Minnesota and its opponents combined to go over the run total six times.

The White Sox have come away with 33 wins in the 100 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This year, the White Sox have won 12 of 41 games when listed as at least +125 or worse on the moneyline.

The White Sox have played as underdogs in eight of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Chicago and its opponents are 4-5-1 when it comes to hitting the over.

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Twins Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +2200 10th 1st

Think the Twins can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Minnesota and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.