The Minnesota Twins and Chicago White Sox will meet on Sunday at Guaranteed Rate Field, at 2:10 PM ET, with Max Kepler and Andrew Vaughn among those expected to deliver at the plate.

Twins vs. White Sox Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, September 17, 2023

Time: 2:10 PM ET

TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

Location: Chicago, Illinois

Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field

Twins Batting & Pitching Performance

The Twins rank fifth in MLB play with 211 home runs. They average 1.4 per game.

Minnesota's .424 slugging percentage ranks 10th-best in baseball.

The Twins have the 21st-ranked batting average in the majors (.241).

Minnesota has the No. 12 offense in baseball, scoring 4.7 runs per game (701 total runs).

The Twins' .322 on-base percentage is 14th in baseball.

The Twins' 10.3 strikeouts per game are the most in MLB.

The pitching staff for Minnesota has a collective 9.5 K/9, the second-best in MLB.

Minnesota has the fifth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.92).

Pitchers for the Twins combine for the No. 4-ranked WHIP in baseball (1.202).

Twins Probable Starting Pitcher

Sonny Gray gets the start for the Twins, his 30th of the season. He is 7-7 with a 2.91 ERA and 165 strikeouts in 167 2/3 innings pitched.

His last appearance was on Monday against the Tampa Bay Rays, when the righty threw four innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing six hits.

Gray is looking to collect his 16th quality start of the season in this outing.

Gray has put up 26 starts this season in which he pitched five or more innings.

He has had six appearances this season in which he did not surrender an earned run.

Twins Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Twins Starter Opponent Starter 9/12/2023 Rays W 3-2 Home Joe Ryan Zack Littell 9/13/2023 Rays L 5-4 Home Dallas Keuchel Taj Bradley 9/14/2023 White Sox W 10-2 Away Kenta Maeda José Ureña 9/15/2023 White Sox W 10-2 Away Bailey Ober Jesse Scholtens 9/16/2023 White Sox L 7-6 Away Pablo Lopez Touki Toussaint 9/17/2023 White Sox - Away Sonny Gray Dylan Cease 9/18/2023 Reds - Away Joe Ryan Andrew Abbott 9/19/2023 Reds - Away Kenta Maeda - 9/20/2023 Reds - Away Bailey Ober Hunter Greene 9/22/2023 Angels - Home Pablo Lopez Tyler Anderson 9/23/2023 Angels - Home Sonny Gray Reid Detmers

