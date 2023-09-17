The Miami Dolphins (1-0) hit the road for an AFC East showdown against the New England Patriots (0-1) on Sunday, September 17, 2023 at Gillette Stadium.

In the story below, we'll give you all the info you need to watch this game on Fubo.

How to Watch Dolphins vs. Patriots

When: Sunday, September 17, 2023 at 8:20 PM ET

Sunday, September 17, 2023 at 8:20 PM ET Where: Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts

Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts TV: NBC

NBC Live Stream on Fubo: Start your free trial today!

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a 7-day free trial to Fubo!

Dolphins vs. Patriots Insights (2022)

The Dolphins racked up three more points per game (23.4) than the Patriots allowed (20.4) last season.

Last season New England averaged just 2.1 fewer points per game (21.4) than Miami surrendered (23.5).

The Dolphins collected 42.5 more yards per game (364.5) than the Patriots gave up per outing (322) last season.

New England averaged 23.2 fewer yards per game (314.6) than Miami allowed per contest (337.8) last season.

Last season, the Dolphins rushed for just 6.3 fewer yards (99.2) than the Patriots allowed per contest (105.5).

New England rushed for 106.6 yards per game last year, just 3.6 more yards than the 103 Miami allowed per contest.

The Dolphins had 21 giveaways last year, while the Patriots had 30 takeaways.

New England turned the ball over nine more times (23 total) than Miami forced turnovers (14) last season.

Dolphins Away Performance (2022)

The Dolphins scored more points on the road last year (24.9 per game) than they did overall (23.4), but they also conceded more (30.6 per game) than overall (23.5).

On the road, the Dolphins accumulated more yards (371.1 per game) than overall (364.5). But they also conceded more (378.3 per game) than overall (337.8).

On the road last season, Miami picked up more passing yards (272.1 per game) than overall (265.4). But it also conceded more passing yards (253.9 per game) than overall (234.8).

On the road, the Dolphins picked up fewer rushing yards (99 per game) than overall (99.2). They also allowed more rushing yards (124.4 per game) than overall (103).

The Dolphins converted 38% of third downs in away games in 2022 (1.8% more than overall), and conceded on 48% on the road (6.4% more than overall).

Watch the NFL and tons of other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial of Fubo.

Dolphins Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 9/10/2023 at Los Angeles W 36-34 CBS 9/17/2023 at New England - NBC 9/24/2023 Denver - CBS 10/1/2023 at Buffalo - CBS 10/8/2023 New York - FOX

Patriots Home Performance (2022)

At home last season, the Patriots averaged fewer points (19.5 per game) than they did overall (21.4). But they also allowed fewer at home (17.9) than overall (20.4).

The Patriots picked up 293.4 yards per game at home (21.2 fewer than overall), and gave up 306.3 at home (15.7 fewer than overall).

New England picked up fewer passing yards at home (198.8 per game) than it did overall (208), but it also gave up fewer at home (186.3 per game) than overall (216.5).

The Patriots picked up 94.6 rushing yards per game at home (12 fewer than overall), and allowed 120 at home (14.5 more than overall).

The Patriots converted 34.7% of third downs at home (0.2% less than overall), and conceded on 38.6% of third downs at home (1.6% less than overall).

Patriots Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 9/10/2023 Philadelphia L 25-20 CBS 9/17/2023 Miami - NBC 9/24/2023 at New York - CBS 10/1/2023 at Dallas - FOX 10/8/2023 New Orleans - CBS

Regional restrictions may apply, check the Fubo website for full details about what is offered in your area.