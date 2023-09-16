As of September 16 the Minnesota Vikings' odds of winning the Super Bowl are listed at +6600.

Vikings Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the NFC North: +550

+550 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +6600

Minnesota Betting Insights

Minnesota covered seven times in 17 chances against the spread last season.

Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total 11 times in Vikings games.

Minnesota owned the seventh-ranked offense last year (361.5 yards per game), and it was worse on the other side of the ball, ranking second-worst with 388.7 yards allowed per game.

The Vikings posted an 8-1 record at home and were 5-3 away last year.

Minnesota won every game when favored (11-0) but only one as the underdog (1-4).

The Vikings were 8-4 in the NFC, including 4-2 in the NFC North.

Vikings Impact Players

Kirk Cousins had 29 touchdown passes and 14 interceptions in 17 games last year, completing 65.9% of his throws for 4,547 yards (267.5 per game).

On the ground, Cousins scored two touchdowns and picked up 97 yards.

In the passing game, Justin Jefferson scored eight TDs, catching 128 balls for 1,809 yards (106.4 per game).

T.J. Hockenson had 86 receptions for 914 yards (53.8 per game) and six touchdowns in 17 games a season ago.

In the passing game, K.J. Osborn scored five TDs, catching 60 balls for 650 yards (38.2 per game).

Jordan Hicks posted one interception to go with 129 tackles, 2.0 TFL, three sacks, and 10 passes defended in 17 games last year.

Vikings Player Futures

2023-24 Vikings NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 Buccaneers L 20-17 +12500 2 September 14 @ Eagles L 34-28 +750 3 September 24 Chargers - +2000 4 October 1 @ Panthers - +20000 5 October 8 Chiefs - +650 6 October 15 @ Bears - +12500 7 October 23 49ers - +700 8 October 29 @ Packers - +4000 9 November 5 @ Falcons - +5000 10 November 12 Saints - +3000 11 November 19 @ Broncos - +8000 12 November 27 Bears - +12500 BYE - - - - 14 December 10 @ Raiders - +8000 15 December 17 @ Bengals - +1400 16 December 24 Lions - +1800 17 December 31 Packers - +4000 18 January 7 @ Lions - +1800

