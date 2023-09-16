Touki Toussaint will look to control Carlos Correa and the Minnesota Twins when they play his Chicago White Sox on Saturday at 7:10 PM ET.

The Twins are favored in this one, at -225, while the underdog White Sox have +180 odds to upset. An 8.5-run over/under is set in this contest.

Twins vs. White Sox Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023

Saturday, September 16, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Twins -225 +180 8.5 -120 +100 - - -

Twins Recent Betting Performance

In seven games over the last 10 matchups when favored by bookmakers, the Twins have a record of 5-2.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Twins and their opponents have combined to hit the over six times.

Oddsmakers have not set a spread for any of the Twins' last 10 games. Minnesota games have finished above the set total three times in a row, and the average total during this stretch was 8.8 runs.

Twins Betting Records & Stats

The Twins have a 59-39 record in games they were favored on the moneyline (winning 60.2% of those games).

Minnesota has a 7-4 record (winning 63.6% of its games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -225 or shorter.

Based on this game's moneyline, the Twins' implied win probability is 69.2%.

In the 148 games in which bookmakers have set an over/under for Minnesota, it has combined with opponents to go over the total 74 times (74-67-7).

The Twins have collected a 4-7-0 record ATS this season (covering only 36.4% of the time).

Twins Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 43-32 35-38 31-31 47-38 59-54 19-15

