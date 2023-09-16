The Fortinet Championship is underway, and Sahith Theegala is currently in 13th place with a score of -4.

Sahith Theegala is currently listed by bookmakers at +1200 to pick up the win this weekend.

Sahith Theegala Insights

Over his last 13 rounds, Theegala has shot under par 10 times, while also posting nine rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has recorded a top-five score in two of his last 13 rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day three times.

Over his last 13 rounds, Theegala has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round three times, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on seven occasions.

In his past five appearances, Theegala has finished in the top 20 three times.

He has made the cut in three of his past five appearances.

Theegala has finished with a score better than the tournament average in three of his past five events, including two finishes within five strokes of the leader.

This week Theegala is looking for his fourth top-20 finish in a row.

Theegala will look to make the cut for the fourth straight time by making it to the weekend in this tournament.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 26 29 -5 270 0 22 4 6 $5.3M

Fortinet Championship Insights and Stats

In Theegala's past four appearances at this event, he has finished in the top 20 three times, including one top-10 finish. His average finish has been 20th.

In his most recent four attempts at this event, he's made the cut each time.

Theegala finished 13th when he last played this event, which was in 2023.

Silverado CC (North) will play at 7,123 yards for this event. In the past year on the Tour, the average tournament has been hosted on a courses with an average distance of 7,018.

The courses that Theegala has played in the past year have had an average distance of 7,331 yards, while Silverado CC (North) will be at 7,123 yards this week.

Theegala's Last Time Out

Theegala finished in the 22nd percentile on the 16 par-3 holes at the BMW Championship, with an average of 3.06 strokes.

He finished in the 71st percentile on par 4s at the BMW Championship, averaging 3.92 strokes on those 48 holes.

Theegala shot better than 49% of the field at the BMW Championship on par-5 holes, averaging 4.63 strokes per hole compared to the field average of 4.68.

Theegala fared worse on par 3s than the field his last time out, recording a birdie or better on one of 16 par-3s at the BMW Championship (the other competitors averaged 2.4).

On the 16 par-3s at the BMW Championship, Theegala had two bogeys or worse (the other participants averaged 2.2).

Theegala's 10 birdies or better on the 48 par-4s at the BMW Championship were more than the field average (8.8).

At that last outing, Theegala had a bogey or worse on seven of 48 par-4s (the field averaged 7.7).

Theegala ended the BMW Championship carding a birdie or better on four par-5 holes, compared to the field average of 2.9 on the eight par-5s.

On the eight par-5s at the BMW Championship, Theegala had more bogeys or worse (one) than the field average (0.5).

Fortinet Championship Time and Date Info

Date: September 14-16, 2023

September 14-16, 2023 Course: Silverado CC (North)

Silverado CC (North) Location: Napa, California

Napa, California Par: 72 / 7,123 yards

72 / 7,123 yards Theegala Odds to Win: +1200 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

All statistics in this article reflect Theegala's performance prior to the 2023 Fortinet Championship.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit offer pages for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.