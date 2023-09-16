The Boise State Broncos (0-2) square off against an FCS opponent, the North Dakota Fightin' Hawks (2-0) on Saturday, September 16, 2023 at Albertsons Stadium.

Despite sporting a bottom-25 defense that ranks sixth-worst in the FBS (549 yards allowed per game), Boise State has had more success offensively, ranking 71st in the FBS offensively totaling 393 yards per game. North Dakota's offense has been paving the way for the team, as it ranks best in the FCS with 550 total yards per contest. In terms of defense, it is ceding 388.5 total yards per game, which ranks 72nd.

North Dakota vs. Boise State Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023

Saturday, September 16, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: Fox Sports 1

Boise, Idaho Venue: Albertsons Stadium

How to Watch Week 3 Games

North Dakota vs. Boise State Key Statistics

North Dakota Boise State 550 (4th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 393 (79th) 388.5 (69th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 549 (122nd) 219 (15th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 155.5 (71st) 331 (3rd) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 237.5 (67th) 0 (1st) Turnovers (Rank) 3 (71st) 0 (53rd) Takeaways (Rank) 2 (72nd)

North Dakota Stats Leaders

Tommy Schuster has racked up 521 yards on 76.8% passing while recording four touchdown passes with zero interceptions this season. He's also run for 27 yards with two scores.

Gaven Ziebarth has rushed 19 times for 181 yards, with two touchdowns.

Isaiah Smith has piled up 78 yards (on 16 attempts), while also grabbing four passes for 47 yards.

Bo Belquist has totaled 15 catches this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 233 (116.5 yards per game). He's been targeted 15 times and has two touchdowns.

Wesley Eliodor has six receptions (on six targets) for a total of 92 yards (46 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.

Red Wilson's eight receptions (on eight targets) have netted him 90 yards (45 ypg).

Boise State Stats Leaders

Taylen Green leads Boise State with 388 yards (194 ypg) on 28-of-58 passing with two touchdowns and three interceptions this season. He also has 68 rushing yards on 11 carries.

The team's top rusher, Ashton Jeanty, has carried the ball 34 times for 159 yards (79.5 per game) and one touchdown. He's proven to be a dual threat, hauling in 206 receiving yards on nine catches with two touchdowns through the air.

Stefan Cobbs has reeled in 10 passes while averaging 62 yards per game and scoring one touchdown.

Eric McAlister's nine grabs are good enough for 95 yards.

