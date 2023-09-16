The Central Arkansas Bears (1-1) visit the North Dakota State Bison (2-0) at the Gate City Bank Field at the Fargodome on Saturday, September 16, 2023.

North Dakota State has been firing on all cylinders this season, as they rank 10th-best in scoring offense (39.5 points per game) and best in scoring defense (8.5 points allowed per game). Central Arkansas has dominated on both sides of the ball this season, ranking seventh-best in points per game (41.5) and 10th-best in points surrendered per game (14.5).

North Dakota State vs. Central Arkansas Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023

Saturday, September 16, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Fargo, North Dakota Venue: Gate City Bank Field at the Fargodome

North Dakota State vs. Central Arkansas Key Statistics

North Dakota State Central Arkansas 484.5 (11th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 445 (23rd) 280.5 (36th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 226.5 (20th) 300.5 (2nd) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 259.5 (6th) 184 (67th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 185.5 (64th) 0 (1st) Turnovers (Rank) 1 (60th) 0 (53rd) Takeaways (Rank) 1 (28th)

North Dakota State Stats Leaders

Cam Miller leads North Dakota State with 326 yards (163 ypg) on 32-of-44 passing with two touchdowns and zero interceptions this season. He also has 151 rushing yards on 24 carries while scoring three touchdowns on the ground.

Cole Payton has 206 rushing yards on 14 carries with three touchdowns.

Zach Mathis has hauled in eight receptions for 115 yards (57.5 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. .

Eli Green has put together an 80-yard season so far, hauling in five passes on seven targets.

Joe Stoffel has racked up seven grabs for 62 yards, an average of 31 yards per game. He's scored two times as a receiver this season.

Central Arkansas Stats Leaders

Will McElvain leads Central Arkansas with 323 yards on 30-of-45 passing with three touchdowns compared to zero interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Shunderrick Powell, has carried the ball 15 times for 158 yards (79 per game) with two touchdowns.

Kylin James is a key figure in this offense, with 129 rushing yards on 13 carries with two touchdowns and 52 receiving yards (26 per game) on four catches with one touchdown

Jarrod Barnes has hauled in 97 receiving yards on five catches to pace his team so far this season.

Myles Butler has caught four passes and compiled 54 receiving yards (27 per game) with one touchdown.

