The No. 20 North Carolina Tar Heels (2-0) square off against the Minnesota Golden Gophers (2-0) on Saturday, September 16, 2023 at Kenan Memorial Stadium. The Tar Heels are considerable favorites in this one, with the spread posted at 7.5 points. The over/under in this outing is 49.5 points.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the North Carolina vs. Minnesota matchup.

Minnesota vs. North Carolina Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023

Saturday, September 16, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Chapel Hill, North Carolina

Chapel Hill, North Carolina Venue: Kenan Memorial Stadium

Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.

Minnesota vs. North Carolina Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at multiple sportsbooks.

Week 3 Odds

Minnesota vs. North Carolina Betting Trends

Minnesota has compiled a 0-2-0 record against the spread this year.

North Carolina has won one game against the spread this season.

The Tar Heels have not covered the spread this season (0-1 ATS) when playing as at least 7.5-point favorites.

Minnesota 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the National Champ. +25000 Bet $100 to win $25000 To Win the Big Ten +3000 Bet $100 to win $3000

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.