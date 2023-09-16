In the contest between the Minnesota Golden Gophers and North Carolina Tar Heels on Saturday, September 16 at 3:30 PM, our computer model expects the Golden Gophers to emerge victorious. Wanting projections on the final score, spread, and point total, too? Find a full game projection below.

Minnesota vs. North Carolina Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Minnesota (+7) Under (51) Minnesota 23, North Carolina 21

Minnesota Betting Info (2023)

The moneyline for this contest implies a 30.8% chance of a victory for the Golden Gophers.

The Golden Gophers have not covered the spread in a game yet this season in two games with a set total.

The Golden Gophers have not gone over a point total in two games with a set over/under.

The average over/under for Minnesota games this season is 5.5 fewer points than the point total of 51 for this outing.

North Carolina Betting Info (2023)

The Tar Heels have a 73.3% chance to win this game based on the moneyline's implied probability.

The Tar Heels have one win against the spread this year.

North Carolina is winless against the spread when it has played as 7-point or greater favorites (0-1).

One Tar Heels game (out of two) has hit the over this year.

The over/under in this matchup is 51 points, 10 fewer than the average total in this season's North Carolina contests.

Golden Gophers vs. Tar Heels 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed North Carolina 35.5 25.5 40 34 -- -- Minnesota 19 8 19 8 -- --

