At the end of the first round of the Fortinet Championship, Lucas Herbert stands atop the leaderboard with a score of -9.

Lucas Herbert Insights

Herbert has finished under par six times and carded eight rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 13 rounds.

He has recorded the best score of the day once while finishing with a top-10 score twice in his last 13 rounds.

Over his last 13 rounds, Herbert has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round twice, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on four occasions.

In his past five events, Herbert has finished atop the leaderboard once.

He has made three cuts in his past five tournaments.

Herbert has finished with a score better than the tournament average in two of his past five tournaments, including one finish within three shots of the leader.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 15 41 -4 255 1 9 1 1 $646,888

Fortinet Championship Insights and Stats

The past two times Herbert played this tournament, he has finished atop the leaderboard once.

In his past two appearances at this event, he made it to the weekend once.

Herbert finished atop the leaderboard at this event back in 2023.

This course is set up to play at 7,123 yards, 105 more than the average course on the Tour in the past year.

Courses that Herbert has played in the past year have measured an average of 7,259 yards, 136 yards longer than the 7,123-yard Silverado CC (North) this week.

Herbert's Last Time Out

Herbert was in the eighth percentile on par 3s at The Open Championship, with an average of 3.38 strokes on the eight par-3 holes.

His 4.23-stroke average on the 22 par-4 holes at The Open Championship ranked in the 41st percentile among all competitors (the tournament average was 4.18).

On the six par-5 holes at The Open Championship, Herbert shot better than 75% of the golfers (averaging 4.50 strokes).

Herbert carded a birdie or better on one of eight par-3s at The Open Championship (the other participants averaged 1.3).

On the eight par-3s at The Open Championship, Herbert recorded two bogeys or worse (the tournament average was 2.3).

Herbert's one birdie or better on the 22 par-4s at The Open Championship were less than the tournament average (3.4).

In that last tournament, Herbert had a bogey or worse on four of 22 par-4s (the field averaged 8.1).

Herbert ended The Open Championship with a birdie or better on two of six par-5s, fewer than the tournament average, 3.4.

The field at The Open Championship averaged 1.2 bogeys or worse on the six par-5s, but Herbert finished without one.

Fortinet Championship Time and Date Info

Date: September 14-16, 2023

September 14-16, 2023 Course: Silverado CC (North)

Silverado CC (North) Location: Napa, California

Napa, California Par: 72 / 7,123 yards

72 / 7,123 yards

All statistics in this article reflect Herbert's performance prior to the 2023 Fortinet Championship.

