North Dakota High School Football Live Streams in Ward County This Week
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 1:15 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
There is high school football action in Ward County, North Dakota this week, and info on how to stream these games is available in this article.
Ward County, North Dakota High School Football Games This Week
TBD at Des Lacs-Burlington High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
- Location: Des Lacs, ND
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Kenmare High School at Stanley High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
- Location: Stanley, ND
- Conference: B Region 8 District 16
- How to Stream: Watch Here
